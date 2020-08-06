AP CM YS Jagan reviews on higher education, decides to resume colleges from October 15

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the green signal for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Universities in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday held a review meeting with top officials on higher education policy in the state. During the meeting, the Chief Minister took several key decisions and directed the authorities to take gross enrollment in higher education to 90 per cent. The meeting was attended by Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairman Justice Vangala Eshwaraiah, Special Chief Secretary of the concerned department Satish Chandra and others.

CM Jagan said that we are supporting higher studies through fee reimbursement and accommodation, which will definitely increase the gross enrollment ratio. He said that changes should be made in the curriculum and apprenticeship should be included in the degree course. The three-year degree course includes a 10-month apprenticeship in addition, with one year of training on skills development and employment, after which it will be considered as a degree honours. There will be 10 months of mandatory apprenticeship for 4 years even for vocational degrees. In addition to this, those who achieve 20 additional credits are also ordered to give honours degrees.

The Chief Minister said that degrees are valued witj good curriculum. He said that the idea of ​​improving government colleges had not come to anyone in the past and now efforts were being made to provide teaching with the highest standards in government colleges. Strict action has been ordered against colleges that commit irregularities. "Similarly, we are repairing old medical colleges and spending over Rs 6,000 crore on day-to-day programs in them; since their government is focused on the education sector, we are thinking about these changes in the education sector," CM said.

Chief Minister Jagan also directed the colleges to do Nadu-Nedu programs and complete the work in this regard. It is suggested to bring the best standards with tasks. Officials told the chief minister that a cluster university was being set up in Kurnool. They said they are taking steps for the University of Architecture in Kadapa. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed to take steps to start tribal engineering college works in Kurupam and to take steps to set up universities in Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts.

CM Jagan assured of establishment of a Tribal University in Paderu with a allocation of definite funds each year. He said that the construction should be completed within the next three to four years and given green signal to fill vacancies in universities. CM also gave green signal for recruitment of of approximately 1110 Assistant‌ Professor posts and decided to resume colleges in October 15. "We need to be prepared to give education and accommodation after the colleges open, "Chief Minister YS Jagan said.