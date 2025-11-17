AP CPS Employees Association's new committee elected

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh CPS Employees Association held its Tirupati district committee elections here on Sunday.

The elections were conducted in the presence of State Associate president Cheerla Kiran, who acted as the observer, and district honorary president N Madhu Babu, who served as election officer.

After the voting process, the new district committee took charge and was administered the oath of office by the election officials. The declaration forms were also handed over to the newly elected members.

State associate president Cheerla Kiran demanded the government for immediate removal of CPS (Contributory Pension Scheme) and restore old pension system as promised earlier. He also urged the government to clear pending DA arrears, sanction IR without delay, set up a new PRC committee, and pay long-pending dues to the employees.

The newly elected Tirupati district committee includes district president Vankeepuram Pavan, district associate president R Jayachandra, district general secretary Valleti Murali Mohan Reddy, district treasurer B Chalapathi, district women president Guntur Rekha, State councillors Cheerla Kiran, Ganta Bharat, Nakkala Ramachandra and Srihari Chowdary, district honorary president N Madhu Babu, district working president A Manikanta, district vice-presidents C Sunil Kumar Yadav, Kopparti Siva, K Ravali and Dr Y Aruna, additional secretary GT Pavan Kalyan, joint secretaries Dr Vishnu Kalyani, S Tejaswini, Bharat, Moula Mohammad Pasha, V Eswar Naik, C Reddy Prasad and D Reddy Babu Naik. Executive committee members include Radha, Tejesh Kumar, Anand, Suresh, Venkatesh, Saritha, Ramadevi and Yogesh.