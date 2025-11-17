  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

AP CPS Employees Association's new committee elected

  • Created On:  17 Nov 2025 1:45 PM IST
AP CPS Employees Associations new committee elected
X

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh CPS Employees Association held its Tirupati district committee elections here on Sunday.

The elections were conducted in the presence of State Associate president Cheerla Kiran, who acted as the observer, and district honorary president N Madhu Babu, who served as election officer.

After the voting process, the new district committee took charge and was administered the oath of office by the election officials. The declaration forms were also handed over to the newly elected members.

State associate president Cheerla Kiran demanded the government for immediate removal of CPS (Contributory Pension Scheme) and restore old pension system as promised earlier. He also urged the government to clear pending DA arrears, sanction IR without delay, set up a new PRC committee, and pay long-pending dues to the employees.

The newly elected Tirupati district committee includes district president Vankeepuram Pavan, district associate president R Jayachandra, district general secretary Valleti Murali Mohan Reddy, district treasurer B Chalapathi, district women president Guntur Rekha, State councillors Cheerla Kiran, Ganta Bharat, Nakkala Ramachandra and Srihari Chowdary, district honorary president N Madhu Babu, district working president A Manikanta, district vice-presidents C Sunil Kumar Yadav, Kopparti Siva, K Ravali and Dr Y Aruna, additional secretary GT Pavan Kalyan, joint secretaries Dr Vishnu Kalyani, S Tejaswini, Bharat, Moula Mohammad Pasha, V Eswar Naik, C Reddy Prasad and D Reddy Babu Naik. Executive committee members include Radha, Tejesh Kumar, Anand, Suresh, Venkatesh, Saritha, Ramadevi and Yogesh.

Tags

TirupatiCPS Employees AssociationElectionsOld Pension DemandEmployee Welfare

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Why More Startups are Turning to Hyper-Local Coworking Spaces for a Personalised Work Experience

While traditional coworking spaces offer a diverse environment with a wide range of professionals, a more niche and increasingly sought-after model is emerging: the hyper-local coworking space.

Why More Startups are Turning to Hyper-Local Coworking Spaces for a Personalised Work Experience

National News

More
Share it
X