AP DGP briefs 2023 crime report, says the crime rate is reduced in the state

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendranath Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh Police Department has worked more efficiently this year and opined that the crimes have reduced. The year-end press meet was held at Mangalagiri DGP's office on Thursday, and the crime statistics recorded this year were disclosed.



He said that the percentage of crimes in Andhra Pradesh is gradually decreasing. "Compared to last year, murders have decreased this year; also, thefts have reduced. We formed special teams and caught the gangs," DGP said. He congratulated the employees from district SP to constable and home guards for performing their duties efficiently.

He said that they have focused on road accidents across the state, identified black spots, and reduced accidents on National Highways and State Highways. He added that road accidents have decreased by 7.83 per cent, and cyber crimes have declined significantly by 25 percent.

The DGP mentioned that setting up social media monitoring cells has yielded promising results in preventing cyber crimes and opined that perpetrators of cyber crimes are being apprehended with many of them apologising for their actions. He said the police department is also blocking bank accounts of cyber criminals in coordination with banks.

The DGP further said that to prevent cyber crimes, training is being provided to young officers and aimed at equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to tackle cyber crimes effectively. The department is also cracking down on rowdy sheeters, with 1000 out of the total 4000 people being in jail.

According to DGP, in the past year alone, 900 rowdy sheeters have been convicted, and PD Acts have been registered against 200 people to ensure strict action against them. He said the police department is actively working to maintain law and order by destroying cannabis crops.