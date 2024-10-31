Community Unites in Maldakal to Demand Justice for Vadde Rajeshwari

Gadwal: At the bus stand in Maldakal, an all-party committee and various public organizations gathered to pay heartfelt tributes to Vadde Rajeshwari.

Vadde Rajeshwari, a resident of Bijwaram village in Maldakal Mandal, recently committed suicide, allegedly due to harassment by Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy. Leaders demanded his immediate arrest and severe punishment. They also called for the suspension of the Maldakal Sub-Inspector for alleged misconduct in the case. The gathering warned that if Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy is not arrested promptly, widespread protests will be organized across the Jogulamba Gadwal district, uniting citizens and social organizations in a large-scale movement.

In addition, the committee urged that changes be made to the FIR filed against Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy and demanded that charges be filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Until justice is served for Vadde Rajeshwari, citizens and organizations vowed to continue the protests in solidarity.

Prominent figures participating in the event included VV Narasimha, District Secretary of CITU, Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramulu, Chittam Kishtanna, K. Vinod Kumar, Hanumanthu, Uttanur Venkanna, Nagaraju, Amrit Kumar, and representatives from various labor and social organizations, such as construction union leaders Sameelu, Devadasu, Prabhudasu, Ramati Anjaneyulu, Pantanna, Peturu Sundar Raju, Narasimhulu, auto driver Sanjeevulu, Narasimha, Jalilu, Dalit union president Venkatanna, Amali union leaders Ganganna, Nagesh, Thimmappa, Karreppa, and others.

This gathering demonstrated a collective demand for swift justice and accountability, with community members rallying in unity to advocate for Vadde Rajeshwari and address the issues surrounding her tragic death.