AP Dharmika Parishad members assume office

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Dharmika Parishad members took oath of office at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Monday.

It may be noted that the State government issued orders appointing 21 members to AP Dharmika Parshad including chairman and member secretary on August 13.

As per the orders, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayna will be the chairman of the Parishad. Endowments principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal as member and commissioner of endowments M Hari Jawaharlal as member secretary and 18 other members were nominated.

While TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy and Pushpagiri Mathadhipathi took oath of office through zoom conference, other members including M Ramkumar Raju, Jwala Chaitanya, Chaka Prabhakara Rao, Peda Jeeyangar Mathadhipati, retired IAS officer Ajeya Kallam, Endowments department additional commissioner AB Krishna Reddy, Retired principal special judge K Surya Rao, Sanga Narasimha Rao, UK Viswanatha Raju, PVSSR Jaganadhacharyulu and Charravuri Srirama Sarma took oath of office. Five members failed to attend and take oath of office due to some reasons.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that the Dharmika Parshad appointed in 2009 continued for three years. The previous government failed to appoint Dharmika Parishad in 2014. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the initiative to appoint the Dharmika Parishad to utilise the services of several Peethadhipathis for the progress of Hindu Dharma.