AP ECET - 2023 Entrance examination date postponed

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Exam (AP ECET-2023) to be conducted for the admission into the second year Engineering and Pharmacy courses has been postponed. AP ECET Chairman and JNTUK Vice-Chancellor Acharya GVR Prasada Raju revealed in a statement that this exam, which was to be held on May 5, has been postponed to June 20.



It has been clarified that this entrance exam which is conducted to provide admissions in the second year in relation to BE, BTech and B. Pharmacy courses has been postponed.

He said that this decision was taken at the request of the State Technical Education Commissioner and the State Technical Education and Training Board as the final year examinations of the polytechnic were not yet completed.

He said that the complete details regarding this can be found on the official website. Convener Acharya A Krishna Mohan said to contact the toll free number 85004 04562 for queries. The admit cards can be downloaded from the website 15 days before the exam date.