AP Employees Chalo Vijayawada program causes a stir as police impose restrictions

The 'Chalo Vijayawada' call given by 'PRC Sadhana Samithi' to be held tomorrow as part of the PRC movement activity in AP is causing a stir. Police are preparing to prevent employees throughout the state from going to Vijayawada and notices are being issued to union leaders in various districts not to go to Vijayawada. The police warned that legal action will be taken if orders are violated and house arrests were being made in some areas. Meanwhile, the union leaders made it clear that the movement activity will continue as usual.

Police, on the other hand, are collecting the house addresses of union leaders. It seems that the volunteers have been informed to collect the details of those coming to Vijayawada. As part of the movement, the PRC Sadana Samithi set across the state continues to raise concerns. Employees today announced that they will be suspending government services. In addition to the wage slips, the PRC has called on the unions to burn the GOs.

Anantapur district Hindupur constituency NGO president Narasimhulu has been placed under house arrest by the police for preparing to attend the 'Chalo Vijayawada' program. - Police went to his house near Hindupur Polytechnic College and issued a notice to him. Police are issuing notices to Prakasam district union leaders going to Vijayawada. Sarath, the district president of an NGO in Ongole, has been placed under house arrest. Police have arrested teachers in Nellore, Gudur, Vakadu, and Varikuntapad in the Nellore district, and a few teachers were placed under house arrest in Atmakur. PRC Sadhana Samithi leader Sudhakar Rao was shifted to Nellore one town police station.