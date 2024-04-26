Live
More than 70 per cent voter turnout in Assam till 5 PM
Guwahati: Assam recorded 70.66 per cent voting in the five Lok Sabha seats that went to the polls on Friday.
Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat witnessed the highest voter turnout of 72.99 per cent while Silchar parliamentary constituency recorded 65.57 per cent voting, which was the lowest in the five constituencies.
Meanwhile, Nagaon recorded 71.84 per cent, Karimganj 71.12 per cent and Diphu witnessed 69.12 per cent voter turnout in Friday’s General Elections.
