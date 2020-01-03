AP farmers to observe State bandh today

Amaravati: The farmers agitation demanding the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw the proposal of shifting capital from Amaravati, entered 16th day on Thursday.

Farmers at Yerrabalem, Neerukonda, Krishnayapalem, Navuluru, Mandadam, Velagapudi, Tulluru, Uddandarayunipalem and other villages in the capital city have been continuing their protests.

People at various places in Krishna and Guntur districts have organised public protests against the State government's move on the issue.

Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders announced that they will intensify the agitation against the government in Godavari and Prakasam districts apart from spreading awareness on the movement to Rayalaseema region.

As the Boston Consulting Group on capital is going to give the report on decentralised development to the Chief Minister on Friday, the farmers and JAC members gave a call for bandh across the state.

The protesters also started padayatra to Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams from Vijayawada. Amaravati JAC members including Tummala Satya and Pendurti Srikanth started the programme at Lord Anjaneya Swamy temple at Benz Circle on Thursday, which was formally flagged off by TDP MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao.

Women performed special pujas at Mandadam village extending support to the agitation. They said that only god could save the Amaravati capital. The women also displayed the mercy killing petitions filed with the President of India in the protests.

Chamber of Commerce leaders, Mangalagiri, also organised a bike rally in the town demanding to continue the Amaravati as capital city for the state.

Chamber president for Mangalagiri chapter S Balaji Gupta, Mangalagiri JAC leaders and TDP leaders Ganji Chiranjeevi, Potineni Srinivasa Rao and Ch Tirupataiah participated in the bike rally.