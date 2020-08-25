AP government decides to distribute masks to students ahead of beginning of schools

The government of Andhra Pradesh, which has initially decided to start schools in the state from September 5 has now decided to distribute masks to students scattered in government schools. Three masks will be sent to each student in schools at the time of reopening. The Rural Poverty Alleviation Society will be responsible for their supply of masks to about 40 lakh children.

Meanwhile, 8,601 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, 54,463 samples were tested in the state and 8,601 tested positive for covid-19 and 8,741 were discharged. In the last 24 hours, 86 people have lost their lives in the state due to covid.

The total number of cases registered in the state is 3,58,817. The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 3,368 so far. So far, 2,65,933 people have been treated and discharged from various hospitals. At present, 89,516 people are being treated at various covid hospitals. In the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, 54,463 Coronavirus samples were tested across the state. To date, the government has conducted 32,92,501 corona samples in AP.