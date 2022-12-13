AP government hikes pension to elderly to 2,750 from January 2023

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has concluded. The state cabinet met in the first block cabinet meeting hall of the secretariat on Tuesday.



In this cabinet meeting, many important issues were discussed and decisions were taken. The cabinet took a key decision especially on the increase in pension from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 2,750 as a result, 62.31 lakh pensioners will benefit. The increased pension will be implemented from January 1, 2023.

On the other hand, the Cabinet approved the proposals of YSR Animal Insurance Scheme. The cabinet gave its nod to the proposal to build virtual classes in all government schools and smart TV rooms in foundation schools under Nadu-Nedu.