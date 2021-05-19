AP govt. denies change in curfew timings, warns of cases against spreading false news

It is known that the Andhra Pradesh government is enforcing curfew amid spike in coronavirus cases due to second wave. However, there were reports of changes in the curfew timings from the 20th of this month. There was confusion among the people as well. The government responded by giving clarity on this. The government has said there is no truth in reports of a change in curfew timings and clarity has been given that the curfew will be in force from 12 noon to 6 pm the next day as usual.

On the other hand, it is known that the AP has extended the curfew till the end of this month. It has been announced that the restrictions will continue till the end of this month. CM Jagan said four-week curfew is needed to reduce the number of cases. It has been 10 days since the curfew was imposed in the state. He said it would take some more time for the situation to come under control and ordered to take measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the villages. He said volunteers, Asha workers services should be used effectively.

The government has issued guidelines regarding curfew. Except for those working in government-exempt emergency departments and the service sector, no one is allowed on to roads during the curfew.





There is no change in the daily relaxation period of 6:00 am till 12:00 noon in the extended curfew till 31st May 2021.



The malicious message circulating on whatsapp claiming a change in daily relaxation period from 20th may is false.



Full story: https://t.co/n5564Y2e8h pic.twitter.com/P6TmYB7Yaz — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) May 18, 2021



