AP govt. extends Child Care Leaves to women employees in the state

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy given good news to women employees in Andhra Pradesh. It has announced that child care leaves will be increased to 180 days from 60 days. To this extent, the Special Secretary of the Finance Department has issued the latest orders. It is stated that the respective holidays should be used in ten installments.



CM Jagan conducted a review of the women and child welfare department in the secretariat and took many important decisions in this regard. The officials were advised to take measures to prevent anemia in infants and pregnant women and malnutrition in children.

Also, CM Jagan said that quality food should be provided to pregnant women, infants and children through Anganwadis and suggested the authorities to create special apps to monitor this. On the other hand, the CM said that the appointments of supervisors, which have been pending for a decade, should be started and the filling of these posts should be completed as soon as possible.

It was made clear to the authorities that measures should be taken to provide 100% quality and quantity of food to the children as per the standards set in October. He also said that attention should be paid to the cleanliness of toilets in Anganwadis and to establish minimum infrastructure not only in their own buildings but also in Anganwadis running in rented buildings.