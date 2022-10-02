AP govt, extends deadline for applications to Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme

Director of Social Welfare Department Harsh Vardhan said that the government has decided to extend the application deadline for the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme till 30th of this month. In this regard, he disclosed the details on Saturday. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that this scheme was introduced with the great aim of making poor students go abroad to study in reputed universities.



He said that the government has let the students from SC, ST, BC, minority, EBC (upper caste poor), disabled and construction worker families in the state to apply for this till 30th of last month. He said that so far 392 applications have been received, but with the aim of benefiting more people in this scheme, the government has given an opportunity to apply for another month.

He said that this is applicable to students who have secured seats in universities with QS ranks 1 to 200 all over the world. He explained that the scheme has been designed so that students who get seats in universities with QS ranking from one to hundred will get 100 percent reimbursement even if the fee.

Those who have an annual income of less than Rs.8 lakh are eligible for this scheme, he said. Harshavardhan explained that the government will give reimbursement to anyone who is eligible as per the provisions of this scheme.