AP govt. increases elderly pension to Rs. 3000, issues orders

Also, the pension of Rs.3,000 will come into effect from January 1st. Meanwhile, the YSRCP government is implementing the promise made in the election manifesto. The YSRCP government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has consistently emphasized the need to prioritize the welfare of the elderly and vulnerable sections of society. This increase in pension is seen as a step towards achieving that goal.