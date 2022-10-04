AP govt. releases schedule for promotions of Public school teachers

The Andhra Pradesh state government has released the schedule for promotions to government school teachers. The School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar has released the promotion schedule of School Assistants and Grade-2 Headmasters working in Government, District and Mandal Parishad schools.



The basic seniority list of SGT, School Assistants will be placed on the website on 7th of this month and the employees can raise objections on the list by 8th of this month through online mode. The concerned authorities will examine the complaints received on 9th of this month and release the final seniority list on 10th.

The promotions of Grade-2 posts will be released on 11th of this month and the promotions of other equivalent posts of School Assistants will be released on 12th and 13th of this month respectively.