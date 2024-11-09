AP govt. releases second list of nominated posts

In a significant move, the coalition government of Andhra Pradesh has announced a list of nominations for various advisory and developmental posts. This list showcases the government’s commitment to ensuring representation across different communities and sectors.

Here’s a list of the newly nominated positions:

1. Advisor for Minority Affairs (Cabinet Rank) - Mohammed Sharif (Narsapuram - TDP)

2. Advisor for Students Ethics and Values (Cabinet Rank) - Chaganti Koteshwar Rao

3. AP Shetty Balija Welfare and Development Corporation - Koodipudi Sattibabu (Rajahmundry - TDP)

4. AP Gawara Welfare and Development Corporation - Mala Surendra (Anakapalli - TDP)

5. AP Kalinga Welfare and Development Corporation - Ronanki Krishnam Naidu (Narasannapet - TDP)

6. AP Koppula Velama Welfare and Development Corporation - PVG Kumar (Madugula - TDP)

7. AP Kuruba-Kuruma Welfare and Development Corporation - Devendrappa (Adoni - TDP)

8. AP Nai Brahmin Welfare and Development Corporation - R. Sadashiva (Tirupati - TDP)

9. AP Rajaka Welfare and Development Corporation - Savitri (Advocate - BJP)

10. AP East Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation - Palavalasa Yashasvi (Srikakulam - Janasena)

11. AP Valmiki-Boya Welfare and Development Corporation - Kapatrala Sushilamma (Bojamma) (Aluru - TDP)

12. AP Vanyakula Kshatriya Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited - CR Rajan (Chandragiri - TDP)

13. AP Yadava Welfare and Development Corporation - Narasimha Yadav (Tirupati - TDP)

14. AP Agnikula Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation - Chilakalapudi Paparao (Repalle - Janasena)

15. AP Gowda Welfare and Development Corporation - Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy (Pamarru - TDP)

16. AP Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation Limited - Gandi Babji (Pendurthi - TDP)

17. AP Shilparam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society, Vijayawada - Manjula Reddy Rentichintala (Macharla - TDP)

18. AP State Bio-Diversity Board - Nilayapalem Vijayakumar (Tirupati - TDP)

19. AP State Fiber Net Limited - GV Reddy (Markapuram - TDP)

20. AP Technology Services Limited - Mannava Mohan Krishna (Guntur West - TDP)

21. AP Cultural Commission - Tejjaswi Podapati (Ongole - TDP)

22. AP Environment Management Corporation Limited - Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy (Kovuru - TDP)

23. AP Forest Development Corporation - Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao (Bobbili - TDP)

24. AP Granthalaya Parishad - Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao (Narasaraopet - TDP)

25. AP Industrial Development Corporation Limited - Degala Prabhakar (Guntur East - TDP)

26. AP Khadi and Industries Board - KK Chaudhary (Koduru - TDP)

27. AP Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation - Chillapally Srinivasa Rao (Janasena)

28. AP Road Development Corporation - Pragada Nageswara Rao (Yalamanchili - TDP)

29. AP State Agriculture Mission - Mareddy Srinivasa Reddy (Ongole - TDP)

30. AP State Aquaculture Development Authority - Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy (Nellore Rural - TDP)

31. AP State Building and Other Construction Workers Advisory Committee - Raghurama Raju Gottimukkala (Vijayawada Central - TDP)

32. AP State Organic Products Certification Authority - Sawala Devadat (Thiruvur - TDP)

33. AP State Warehousing Corporation - Ravi Venkateswara Rao (Gudivada - TDP)

34. AP Women's Cooperative Finance Corporation - Kavali Greeshma (Rajam - TDP)

35. APSRTC Regional Board Chairmen - Donnu Dora (TDP - Vizianagaram Zone), Reddy Appala Naidu (Janasena - Vijayawada Zone), Suresh Reddy (BJP - Nellore Zone), Pola Nagaraju (TDP - Kadapa Zone)

36. AP Hand Loom Cooperative Society - Sajja Hemalatha (Cheerala - TDP)

37. AP Natak Academy - Gummadi Gopala Krishna (Pamarru - TDP)

38. NTR Medical Service - Sitarama Sudhakar (Visakhapatnam South - TDP)

39. Swachh Andhra Pradesh Mission - Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram (Vijayawada West - TDP)

40. Amalapuram Urban Development Authority - Swaminayudu Alada (Amalapuram - TDP)

41. Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority - TC Varun (Anantapur - Janasena)

42. Annamayya Urban Development Authority - Rupananda Reddy (Kodur - TDP)

43. Bapatla Urban Development Authority - Salagala Rajasekhar Babu (Bapatla - TDP)

44. Bobbili Urban Development Authority - Tentu Lakshmi Naidu (Bobbili - TDP)

45. Chittoor Urban Development Authority - K. Hemalatha (Chittoor - TDP)

46. Kakinada Urban Development Authority - Tummala Ramaswamy (Kakinada - Janasena)

47. Kurnool Urban Development Authority - Someshetty Venkateswarlu (Kurnool - TDP)

48. Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority - Matta Prasad (Machilipatnam - BJP)

49. Nellore Urban Development Authority - Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy (Nellore Rural - TDP)

50. Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority - Boddu Venkataramana Chaudhary (Rajanagaram - TDP)

51. Srikakulam Urban Development Authority - Koricana Ravikumar (Srikakulam - Janasena)

52. Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority - Pranav Gopal (Visakhapatnam East)

53. AP State Minorities Finance Corporation - Mushtaq Ahmed (Nandyala - TDP)

54. AP Arya Vysya Welfare and Development Corporation - D. Rakesh (Vijayawada West - TDP)

55. AP Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation - V. King Suryanarayana (Kanakaraju Suri) (Bhimavaram - Janasena)

56. AP State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation - Kothapalli Subbarayudu (Narasapuram - Janasena)

57. AP Madiga Welfare Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited - Undavalli Sridevi (Tadikonda - TDP)

58. AP Mala Welfare Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited - Dr. Pedapudi Vijay Kumar (Ongole - Janasena)

59. AP Tribal Cooperative Corporation Limited - Kidari Shravan (Araku Valley - TDP)