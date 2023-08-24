YS Jagan deposits Rs. 216 crore for new eligible beneficiaries under various schemes

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy deposited Rs. 216.34 crores to 2,62,169 eligible beneficiaries who had not received these benefits previously due to various reasons related to the implemented welfare schemes between December 2022 and July 2023. The funds were deposited into their accounts as part of this initiative.

Furthermore, the state government has also extended pensions to 1,49,875 newly qualified individuals, distributed Arogyashri cards to 4,327 people, issued ration cards to 2,00,312 individuals, and provided house certificates to 12,069 people.

During the occasion, Chief Minister Jagan emphasized that these schemes are provided without any discrimination based on caste, religion, region, or political affiliation. He reiterated that the government is committed to assisting those who have not benefited from the schemes due to any reason. He highlighted that governance is about showing respect to the people and mentioned the significant increase in pensions, with the amount now being Rs. 2750 compared to the previous government's Rs. 1000. He also mentioned the support provided through Jagananna Chedodu, benefiting 43,131 individuals.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness and gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jagan for implementing these welfare schemes. They acknowledged their indebtedness to him for the positive impact these initiatives have had on their lives.



