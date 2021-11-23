AP govt. withdraws demolition of legislative council bill, introduces resolution in the assembly

The AP Assembly has withdrawn an earlier resolution dissolving the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (AP Legislative Council). Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced the resolution in the House to withdraw the resolution dissolving the council. Buggana said the council was hampered when it made some historic decisions in 2019 for the good of the people. He opined that when certain laws are made and amendments need to be made, the council should only give advice and suggestions. However, he said the assembly should be held accountable for the laws made by the government. In January 2020, it was decided in the Assembly that the Legislative assembly was not needed.



While some states have already dissolved the council, Minister Buggana reminded that some states have resolved to set up the council. He revealed that the decision to cancel was taken as it was causing ambiguity on some key points. He said new members had joined the council due to recent decisions taken by the government. Minister Buggana told the House that he was withdrawing the resolution which he had earlier cancelled with the view that the Legislature would no longer be in line with the decisions of the Assembly due to the arrival of new members.

On the one hand, the newly elected MLCs will be sworn in the council. Three MLCs who were unanimously elected in the MLA quota on behalf of the ruling YSRCP were sworn in. AP Legislative Council Chairman Mosen Raju administered the oath by MLCs. With the arrival of new members, the strength of the ruling YCP in the council has increased to 21.

It is learned that the YSRCP, which has an unstoppable strength of 151 members in the AP Assembly, has been facing implications in the council till now. Shortly after the expiration of the old TDP members, 14 new MLCs entered the House. Three new MLCs in the MLA quota were sworn in today. By the end of this month, another 11 MLCs will be entering the House from the local bodies quota. It is learned that nominations for MLCs under local bodies from the respective districts have been filed. The YSRCP strength in the council will increase to 32 by the end of this month.