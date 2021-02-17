AP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021: 549 Sarpanches elected unanimous in fourth phase

In the final phase of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections in the state, 549 sarpanches were unanimously elected. This brought the number of Sarpanches unanimously elected in four phases to 2,192. The notification for the final phase of elections was issued on the 10th of this month and the nominations were received till the 12th.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations has ended at 3pm on Tuesday. With more than one candidate in the fray for the sarpanch seats in 2,750 panchayats, polling will be held on the 21st of this month. After the end of polling, the counting of votes will be completed and the results will be announced. The election of the Vice Sarpanch will be held immediately after the announcement of the results of the ward members.

Meanwhile, the election for the third phase of the elections is underway. About 11.74 per cent polling was registered till 8.30 am