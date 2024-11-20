AP health minister highlights need for awareness over generic medicines

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has pointed to a significant lack of awareness among the public regarding generic medicines, attributing the issue to healthcare professionals not adequately recommending these alternatives. During a recent session in the Legislative Assembly, the minister announced that the state has taken steps to promote the use of 560 different types of generic medicines.

Yadav emphasized the importance of educating the public about the quality and standards of generic medicines, asserting that there is no discernible difference between these products and their branded counterparts. Despite the state's substantial pharmaceutical market, which amounts to Rs 2.15 lakh crore, only 7 percent of sales are currently from generic medicines.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh currently has just 215 centers dedicated to the sale of generic medicines, a number he claims has been neglected by the previous government. The minister's remarks aim to address this gap and encourage broader acceptance and understanding of generic options among the populace.