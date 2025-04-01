Live
AP Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav Advocates Humane Approach in Medical Practice
AP Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav urges doctors to adopt a humane approach, stressing the need to avoid unnecessary tests and procedures in patient care.
Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav emphasized the need for a compassionate and humane approach in patient care. During the oath-taking ceremony of new members of the AP Medical Council at NTR Health University, he expressed concerns about unnecessary medical procedures.
Minister Satyakumar pointed out that X-rays and scans are being prescribed even when not required, and cesarean sections are sometimes chosen over normal deliveries. He noted that a misconception prevails where people believe doctors have done their job well only if they prescribe tests. The minister called for public awareness and urged doctors to treat patients with empathy, ensuring that the National Medical Council's guidelines are followed strictly.
The ceremony also saw the replacement of six council members in nominated positions.