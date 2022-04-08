AP High Court admits petition on reconsidering the verdict in contempt of court case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court held that the petition filed seeking reconsideration of the judgment given in the contempt of court case was admissible. The registrar has been directed to assign a number to a supplementary petition filed by Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Corporation Srilakshmi seeking review of the judgment passed by the High Court recently imposing punishment for violation of court orders. Justice Battu Devanand on Thursday issued orders to this effect.



It is known that a contempt of court petition was recently filed in the High Court alleging that construction work of village secretariats and farmer assurance centers in government schools was going on in several places contrary to the High Court order. Following the arguments, the High Court directed the eight IAS officers to do social service as they had violated court orders. Under social service, they are required to arrange meals at their favorite welfare hostel for 12 Sundays, one Sunday per month.

However, the High Court Registry has raised doubts over Srilakshmi's petition whether it is admissible and refused to give the number to this supplementary petition. The supplementary petition was heard before Justice Devanand. Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing on behalf of Srilakshmi, directed that earlier arguments be heard on the matter. Advocate General (AG) S Sriram asked the court to co-operate on the same issue.



Sudhakar Reddy while arguing said the petition filed was admissible and recalled the AP and Kerala High Courts' rulings in the past. Later, AG Shriram argued that there was no impediment to the High Court reviewing its self-orders. The court has full powers in this matter. Since the court gave the verdict in the contempt case, a petition may be filed to reconsider the judgment. The court, however, said the contemptuous authorities would have to file separate petitions.