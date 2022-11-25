AP High Court advocates protest over transfer of the judges

The advocates of the High Court have raised concerns over the transfer of judges from the AP High Court. The advocates protested against the transfer of Justice Battu Devanand and Justice D. Ramesh.

The Supreme Court Collegium yesterday recommended the transfer of seven judges from various High Courts of the country.

As many as two judges from AP High Court and Madras High Court and three judges from Telangana High Court will be transferred.

The collegium headed by CJI Justice DY Chandrachud recommended transfer of Justice Devanand to Madras High Court and Justice D. Ramesh to Allahabad High Court.

The advocates boycotted their duties and protested in front of the court. The lawyers have decided to boycott duties from today until the collegium reverses its decision. Speaking on this occasion, lawyer Jada Shravan Kumar recalled that the decision was reversed due to the concern of lawyers in Gujarat demanded to take it back here as well.