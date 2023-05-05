  • Menu
AP High Court dismisses petition against GO 45 on house distribution in Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given green signal for the distribution of houses for the poor in Amaravati. The petition against GO No.45 is dismissed.

High Quality Chief Justice CJ Prashant Kumar Mishra made key comments during the hearing of the petition that the distribution of house plots should be subject to the court's verdict. CJ said that the capital is not limited to any one

"Government alloting houses to the poor in the capital region is a part of development and it is not correct to say that they should not be given houses." Court said adding that the government cannot be prevented from taking decisions which is part of the government's duties.

