AP High Court to hear all the petitions over Maha Padayatra on Friday

A High Court hearing was held on a supplementary petition filed to cancel the Amaravati Maha Padayatra. The High Court said that it will hear the arguments on Friday afternoon along with the petition for cancelling the padayatra. On behalf of the petition, the lawyers asked to modify the order given by the High Court regarding those who come to express solidarity. It once again said that only 600 people allowed to participate in the padayatra.



On the other hand, the lawyers presented arguments on behalf of the petitioners. The lawyers explained to the court that it is difficult for 600 farmers to participate in the padayatra from the beginning to the end. As there are more women, their problems should also be taken into consideration. Also, there will be those who show solidarity in front and behind those who participate in the padayatra. It was mentioned in the court that the first order did not require those expressing solidarity to be on both sides of the road.

It was brought to the attention of the court that during the padayatra, restrictions were immediately imposed and they went to the function hall where they had their meals and showed their ID cards. He said that the DGP office has given ID cards to only 150 people. The government lawyer asked the court for time to investigate this. However, they said they were forced to postpone the padayatra due to police restrictions. Therefore, the petitioners demanded an immediate investigation. The High Court said that it will hear all the petitions together at 2:30 pm on Friday.