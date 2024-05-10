Live
- Pandian vows to quit politics if Naveen not re-elected CM
- PM Modi uses Hyderabad lingo, takes jibe at AIMIM
- Accompanied by EAM Jaishankar, diplomat-turned-politician Sandhu files nomination from Amritsar
- Scientists decode early metabolic changes that lead to autism
- Three dead as bus falls into river in Russia's St Petersburg
- I am ready to debate with PM Modi, but he will not do so: Rahul Gandhi
- Senthilkumar, Rathika to lead Indian squads at 22nd Asian Team Squash Championships
- Maharashtra: FIRs against state BJP chief Bawankule & LoP Wadettiwar for MCC violation
- In Telangana, PM Modi gives autograph on photo of girl who sang a song on him
- Petr Kratky extends his stay with Mumbai City FC till end of ISL 2024-25 season
Just In
Pandian vows to quit politics if Naveen not re-elected CM
Highlights
The BJD leader, V K Pandian, on Friday said he would quit politics if party president Naveen Patnaik does not become the Chief Minister of Odisha for the sixth term after the Assembly elections.
Bhubaneswar: The BJD leader, V K Pandian, on Friday said he would quit politics if party president Naveen Patnaik does not become the Chief Minister of Odisha for the sixth term after the Assembly elections.
Challenging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Pandian, a close aide of Naveen, said the senior BJP leader should also announce that he would take political ‘sanyaas’ if the saffron party fails to come to power in the State. Pradhan is the face of the BJP in Odisha.
“You (BJP) say that there is BJP wave and wave for a change in Odisha, but I strongly say that if Naveen does not become the CM again, I will take ‘sanyaas’ from politics,” Pandian said while addressing a rally at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS