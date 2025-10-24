AP Home Minister Anitha briefs on Kurnool bus tragedy, says thorough probe underway

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi provided an update on the tragic bus accident that resulted in the deaths of 17 adults and two children. Speaking to the press on Friday, she expressed her sorrow over the incident, which occurred with 39 passengers on board.

Minister Vangalapudi stated that six of the deceased were from Andhra Pradesh. She revealed that two passengers boarded the bus at Aranghar intersection, with one disembarking shortly after. Police were alerted immediately after the accident, and the bus driver is currently in custody while a case has been registered. Due to the severity of the incident, the bodies are reportedly unrecognisable, prompting authorities to deploy ten teams to conduct DNA tests.

Anitha Vangalapudi confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway, with a high-power committee set to be established to scrutinise the circumstances surrounding the crash, and a report will be submitted to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

In the meantime, the Home Minister, along with DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, visited the injured survivors receiving treatment at Kurnool Government Hospital. During her visit, she inquired about the details of the accident. Of the injured, six have since been discharged, while five remain hospitalised for further treatment.