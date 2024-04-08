Live
- World Health Day observed
- SHARP India appoints Sujai Karampuri as Chairman
- DK Aruna demands Congress to fulfill promises
- Embassy Group Expands Educational Horizons with Embassy Academy Launch in North Bengaluru
- Hyundai Motor Group, Exide Energy join hands for Indian EV model battery cells
- Ponguleti Keeps His Word: Entire Khammam dist now in Congress fold
- 200 families join TDP in Kadiri
- Ugadi Asthanam at Tirumala on April 9
- Ugadi: Ugadi Pachadi Recipe & its Significance
- Register bindover cases against trouble mongers: SP
Just In
AP inter results to be out soon
Highlights
AP Inter Board is making arrangements to release the results by this weekend. The evaluation of answer sheets has already been completed
Amaravathi: Students and their parents are eagerly waiting for the inter exam results. AP Inter Board is making arrangements to release the results by this weekend. The evaluation of answer sheets has already been completed.
The evaluation of the answer sheets will be re-examined from Monday. After that the marks will be entered digitally and the results will be released. AP Inter exams were held from March 1 to March 20. Around 10 lakh students have appeared for the examination in both primary and secondary.
The Inter board is making arrangements to release the results soon as there is a link with the Inter results for many competitive exams.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS