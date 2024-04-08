  • Menu
AP inter results to be out soon

AP inter results to be out soon
AP Inter Board is making arrangements to release the results by this weekend. The evaluation of answer sheets has already been completed

Amaravathi: Students and their parents are eagerly waiting for the inter exam results. AP Inter Board is making arrangements to release the results by this weekend. The evaluation of answer sheets has already been completed.

The evaluation of the answer sheets will be re-examined from Monday. After that the marks will be entered digitally and the results will be released. AP Inter exams were held from March 1 to March 20. Around 10 lakh students have appeared for the examination in both primary and secondary.

The Inter board is making arrangements to release the results soon as there is a link with the Inter results for many competitive exams.

