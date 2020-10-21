AP Intermediate admissions 2020-21 to begin today through online mode, check the details

The process of online admissions for Intermediate courses in Andhra Pradesh will start from today (October 21). The Board of Intermediate secretary VS Rama Krishna in Vijayawada said that the admissions into the inter courses have been decided online this year. The students are advised to visit the website https://bie.ap.gov.in/ from today and submit the applications.

The board secretary said that the students can apply online till 5 pm on the 29th of this month. "We are offering the opportunity to apply online for vocational courses along with the two-year Intermediate Regular," he said. The fee structure stipulated is Rs. 200 for BC and OC students and Rs. 100 for SC and ST students. It was clarified that students can call the toll free number 18002749868 to clear their doubts.

It is known fact that the educational sector is the most affected one due to coronavirus outbreak, which halted all examinations and classes. However, the officials have moved to online classes and admissions this year in view of coronavirus guidelines framed by the centre. On the other hand, the government has decided to hold admissions into degree courses through online while the classes also would be held online. Meanwhile, the schools would begin from November 2