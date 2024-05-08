IPL 2024: Lucknow chose to bat first against Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 57 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday.

LSG’s Mohsin Khan has been ruled out of the match due to injury as Quinton de Kock returns to the playing XI, whereas for SRH, Sanvir Singh comes in for Mayank Agarwal and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth will make his debut replacing Marco Jansen.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said, “We will bat first. That plus a couple of games that have been played here. It is hard to completely forget how important this game is for both sides, but we have played enough cricket. We will focus one thing at a time, bat first and put up the runs on the board. Playing at home makes a difference, but we play so much cricket that we know how the conditions will be. Quinton comes in, Mohsin misses out and there are a few other changes.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said, “Body feels older. We wanted to bat as well. We have won both ways here. So not too upset. Not super important, the toss. Been high-scoring in both innings. It's pretty rough, got to win till the end. We have been off on the last few games. Sanvir comes in for Mayank.”

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Substitutes: Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Ashton Turner, Amit Mishra

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Substitutes: Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar