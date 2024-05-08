Sidharth Malhotra sweats it out in the sun; fans say 'old Siddy is back'

Live
Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday gave major fitness goals to his fans, saying 'push your limits' as he shared his workout picture on social media.
The actor, who was last seen in the action thriller 'Yodha', took to Instagram where he enjoys 30 million followers, and shared a picture of working out outdoors in a black sleeveless T-shirt and matching shorts, sweating it out in the sun.
"Push your limits! #SidFit #GameFace," he wrote as the caption.
A fan commented, "You motivate me to work out," while another said, "You are inspirational."
"Old Siddy is back," wrote one fan.
"Killing it & how," wrote another.
On the work front, Sidharth played a soldier in 'Yodha' which also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.
He was also seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial web series 'Indian Police Force'.