AP Intermediate Second Year Advanced Supplementary results declared

AP Intermediate Second Year Advanced Supplementary results declared
Highlights

The Education Department officials in Vijayawada have released the results of the AP Intermediate Second Year Advanced Supplementary exams, with an impressive 87% pass rate.

The results showed that 87% of students in the general category and 84% in the vocational category have passed the exams.

