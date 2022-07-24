AP ministers inaugurate several development programs at Malladi village

Andhra Pradesh Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Ambati Rambabu inaugurated several development programs along with the village secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendra and CC Roads at Malladi village in Amaravati Mandal on Sunday. Speaking to the media on this occasion, Minister Botsa said that government services are being provided services quickly through the secretariats.



He said that Welfare schemes are being provided to every household through the volunteer system. He said that the government is providing welfare schemes to all the poor irrespective of caste, religion and party. He said that the government has stood by the farmers in all ways.

Minister Ambati Rambabu said that there is a possibility of providing irrigation water to Gurajala and Narasaraopet areas through lift irrigation from Pulichintala. He said that a revolutionary change has been brought in these three years of administration. Ambati Rambabu stated that they are providing good governance with better services to the people through the Village Secretariat system introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.