AP Municipal elections polling reaches 48.03% by 3pm

Polling in Andhra Pradesh’s Urban Local Body elections recorded a statewide turnout of 48.03% by 3pm. Of 9,689,061 eligible voters, 4,654,133 had cast their ballots.

Gudur (K) municipality in Kurnool district recorded the highest turnout at 73.96%. Chimakurthi in Prakasam district followed at 73.64%, while Kanigiri recorded 73.20%.

Turnout was lowest in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), at 39.74%. Other major cities recorded 41.80% in Vijayawada, 40.99% in Guntur, 40.91% in Nellore and 42.12% in Tirupati. Adoni in Kurnool district recorded 40.11%, while Kadapa Corporation reached 41.21%.

Eluru Municipal Corporation recorded 43.84%. Jangareddygudem municipality had 54.28%, and Akividu Nagar Panchayat 61.94%. Puttur recorded 64.66%, Sullurupeta 53.37%, Naidupeta 59.35% and Venkatagiri 54.77%.

Within GVMC, 730,431 of 1,837,901 eligible voters had voted by 3pm: 358,838 men and 371,593 women. Anakapalli zone led with 47.18%, followed by Bhimili at 44.80% and Gajuwaka at 42.28%. South zone recorded the lowest turnout, at 34.87%. More women than men voted.