AP Formation Day: President extends greetings to people

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is observed on 1 November, a date commemorated by Telugu-speaking people as a milestone in the creation of a state based on language. Celebrations honour the struggle for a separate Telugu state and the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu.

Sriramulu led a movement to separate Telugu-speaking areas from the Madras Presidency. After a prolonged campaign, he began a hunger strike, giving up food and sleep. He died on 15 December 1952, and his death strengthened calls for a separate state. Andhra State was formed on 1 October 1953.

Kurnool was its first capital, and Tanguturi Prakasham Panthulu became its first chief minister. On 1 November 1956, the Telangana region, formerly part of the Nizam’s princely state, was integrated with Andhra State to form a unified Andhra Pradesh, also known as Vishalandhra.

The Telugu-speaking regions were divided again on 2 June 2014. The account notes that people on both sides continue to share a common Telugu identity, while present-day Andhra Pradesh pursues development and reconstruction as “Navya Andhra Pradesh”.

The government and public mark Formation Day by raising the national flag and paying tribute to portraits of prominent leaders, in the state capital region and at district headquarters. The annual observance also encourages Telugu people to unite and renew their commitment to the state’s development and future.

Meanwhile, President of India Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to several states in the State formation day. "My heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Punjab and Tamil Nadu on the Formation Day of the States and Union Territories. These States and Union Territories, with their rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions, have played an important role in powering India's growth. I extend my best wishes for the prosperity and well-being of the people of these States and UTs," President stated.