Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc March to Ramlila Maidan, Mamata and Akhilesh Join Protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday flagged off the INDIA bloc's march from Delhi's Minto Road towards Ramlila Maidan, accompanied by several Opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

The march forms part of the 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' movement by the Opposition against the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The alliance is calling for action from the Election Commission and the resignation of its chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Opposition Leaders Gather at Kharge's Residence

Ahead of the march, several INDIA bloc leaders assembled at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence before proceeding towards the starting point. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a photograph of an open bus carrying party leaders as they prepared to join the rally.

Rahul Gandhi too shared the route map on social media and called upon people to gather at the Connaught Place and march towards Ramlila Maidan or join the programme at the venue itself.

Supporters, party workers started coming to Ramlila Maidan earlier in the morning. As part of the preparations, cultural events such as traditional dances and folk music were held.

Opposition Questions Voter Roll Revision

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been angry about the "scrapping" of voters' names, stating that "real Indian citizens" should not be eliminated from the voters' lists during the revision.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid also added that the fear of the Opposition was that the voters who do not meet the criteria should be removed from the electoral rolls but ensuring that no eligible citizen was left out.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the claims of its chief opposition party when it was said that the Union Minister for Rural Development Tharun Das was missing 1.27 crore votes in Uttar Pradesh, referring to the comments allegedly made by Union Minister for Rural Development Tharun Das. He has also lashed out at BJP on its reaction on the issue.

BJP Leaders Hit Back at Rahul Gandhi

The rally also triggered sharp reactions from BJP leaders. Union Minister JP Nadda accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create unrest and destabilise an elected government through the Opposition's mobilisation.

Nadda referred to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 and whether the day should be used to remember the people who lost their lives during these riots. He also alleged that the Congress leadership was not sincere in giving an apology to the Sikh community.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the SIR exercise, arguing that it was necessary to identify and remove alleged infiltrators from electoral rolls. He accused the Congress of opposing the process to protect such voters.

Police Make Security Arrangements at Ramlila Maidan

Delhi Police said that the capacity of Ramlila Maidan was around 45,000 to 50,000. The organizers, however, have estimated that 10 lakh people are likely to attend the event.

Police have been called to the site and door-frame metal detectors and CCTV cameras have been set up to help police supervise the event. If the ground is full, more people would be able to stay on surrounding roads, officials said.

The rally is scheduled to feature speeches by senior INDIA bloc leaders, with the Opposition maintaining that its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities will continue beyond Sunday's demonstration.