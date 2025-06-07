AP, Nvidia ink deal to fuel growth of AI ecosystem

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government and global chip giant Nvidia Corporation on Friday signed an agreement for setting up Artificial Intelligence (AI) University in the state.

This collaboration will also foster a robust AI ecosystem within the state through comprehensive initiatives, including skilling, research, infrastructure development, and startup acceleration. This partnership is designed to position Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in AI-driven innovation and talent development, an official release said. As a core component of this agreement, both parties will collaborate to skill 10,000 engineering students across Andhra Pradesh over the next two years.

The tech giant will further support this endeavor by providing curriculum guidance and technical training resources to enhance AI education and build capacity in engineering colleges across the state. Speaking on this occasion, IT Minister Nara Lokesh stated: “This partnership with Nvidia marks a decisive step in our vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in Artificial Intelligence. By equipping 10,000 students with cutting-edge AI skills and supporting our startup ecosystem, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready economy driven by innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.” Beyond workforce development, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AP government and Nvidia also places a significant emphasis on enhancing research and development capabilities. Nvidia will provide support in identifying and establishing AI research centers dedicated to tackling pressing technological challenges and developing transformative solutions across various sectors. Both the government and NVIDIA will encourage joint research initiatives that contribute to the growth of AI knowledge and its applications. A key focus of this partnership is entrepreneurship. The state government intends to facilitate up to 500 AI-focused startups from the state in applying to the Nvidia Inception Programme during the term of this MoU.

This facilitation is subject to the programme’s eligibility criteria and availability. This initiative is expected to provide a significant boost to the region’s startup ecosystem.

The deal will also include the sharing of experience and best practices in establishing next-generation ‘AI Factories’. Nvidia will provide insights from its global expertise in operationalising ‘AI Factories’ that serve as hubs for innovation, industry collaboration, and talent incubation aimed at democratisation of AI.