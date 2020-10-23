AP PGECET results 2020 announced, 87.98 percent candidates qualified

AP PGECET results 2020: The Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Acharya PV GD Prasad Reddy released the results of PGECET on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he was happy to announce the results of PGECET 2020. 28,868 candidates have registered for M.Tech and M.Pharmacy admissions wherein as many a 22,911 people attended and 20,157 were qualified with a pass percentage of 87.98.

As many as 14,775 candidates qualified for M.Tech among 17,150 attendees and 5,761 people appeared for the pharmacy exams where 5,382 qualified. The vice-chancellor said that Andhra University is conducting this admission process through online. "We are conducting another test for those who are unable to attend these tests due to covid," VC said.

He said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a second round of admissions for students who are away from exams due to covid.