AP Round up 2022: Here are the top five developments in the state

As we come to the end of the year 2022 and welcome 2023, we The Hans India are here to collate the developments that happened in the state of Andhra Pradesh in the past year. Many developments took place in the state, however, we are here with the top five developments that stood headlines.

Cabinet Reshuffle

A key development in Andhra Pradesh politics in 2022 is the formation of Jagan's new cabinet. As mentioned during the elections, Jagan's reshuffle of the cabinet after two and a half years can be said to be a key development in YCP. However, it must be noted that the removal of loyalists like Kodali Nani, and Anil Kumar Yadav has shocked everyone.

Amaravati farmers Padayatra

Another important development in AP in 2022 was when farmers organized a Mahapadayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district demanding that Amaravati should continue as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Padayatra was initiated on the occasion of the completion of 1000 days of the Amaravati movement. The Yatra started from the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple built under Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam at Venkatapalem in Amaravati and halted in middle after covering 630 kilometers for a total of 60 days.

Atmakur By-election

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won the by-election in Atmakur By-election which was inevitable due to the death of minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. YSRlCP candidate Vikram Reddy won with a majority of 82,888 votes.

Change of NTR Health University name

The most controversial decision taken by the Andhra Pradesh government in 2022 was the change of name of Health University. The state government has taken its stand in the matter of NTR Health University and changed its name to Dr. YSR Health University. On September 21, the YCP government introduced a bill in the assembly to change the name of Dr. NTR Health University.

Formation of new districts

The formation of new districts in the year 2022 is a key development in the history of Andhra Pradesh. In the name of administrative convenience and decentralization, the YCP government has increased the 13 districts that were in AP till then to a total of 26 districts. With the newly formed 23 revenue divisions, there are 73 revenue divisions in AP. Each parliamentary constituency was made into a district. With the formation of new districts, Prakasam district became the largest district with an area of 14,322 square kilometers, while Visakhapatnam became the smallest district.