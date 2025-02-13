AP Sadhu Parishad demands cancellation of permission to Mumtaz Hotel

Tirupati : Demanding the government to cancel permission for Mumtaz Hotel near Alipiri, AP Sadhu Parishad member Srinivasananda Saraswathi Swamy along with Peetadhipathis launched an indefinite fast near TTD Administrative Building here on Wednesday.

The Sadhu Parishad alleged that a star hotel near Alipiri, the foot of holy Tirumala hills, will hurt the sentiments of Hindus and also Sanathana Dharma. Srinivasananda Saraswathi said that as the government failed to respond their several appeals and protests seeking cancellation of the permission, they started the indefinite fast.

Meanwhile, TTD Board Chairman BR Naidu assured cancellation of the permission for the hotel and also passed a resolution in the TTD Trust Board meeting, but the tourism department so far didn’t cancel the permission.

The Swamiji criticised Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who often repeats that he will fight for Sanathana dharma and also work for Varahi declarations, for remaining silent on Mumtaz Hotel issue. He declared that Sadhu Parishad, Peetadhipathis and Swamijis will intensify the agitation to force the government (tourism department) to cancel the permission given to Muntaz Hotel of Oberoi Group of Hotels.

It may be noted here that the TTD gave 60 acres on lease to AP Tourism department, which allotted the land to Devlok for the construction of replicas of famous temples and also accommodation facilities but didn’t come up. This and the Tourism department giving 20 out of the 60 acres on lease for the construction of Mumtaz Hotel has kicked up the controversy.

Sivananda Swamy, Ganesh Swamy, Sivasankarananda Swamy, Bhairavananda Swamy and others participated in the protest.