AP SEC issues orders for officials over mayor and Dy. Mayor elections for 12 municipalities

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has directed that a special meeting be held for the election of mayors and deputy mayors in 12 municipalities in the state. On Thursday, the Municipal Commissioner was directed to appoint Collectors and Joint Collector's as presiding officers. SEC has made special instructions on Chittoor and Krishna districts which have two corporations. The orders stated that Joint Collector Revenue should be appointed as the Presiding Officer.



The elections for for 12 Municipal Corporations and 71 Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats were held peacefully on Wednesday without any untoward incidents. While Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar expressed happiness over the manner in which elections were held he said that the elections were held peacefully except minor incidents here and there.

The polling percentage for Municipal Corporations is recorded at 57.14 and while for the Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats, the voting percentage is registered as 70.65 percent. The polling was held for 581 divisions in 12 municipal corporations and 1,632 wards in 71 municipalities and nagar panchayats on Wednesday. Meanwhile, as many as 490 wards were elected unanimously.