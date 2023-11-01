AP state formation day to be celebrated across the state: CM to hoist national flag at camp office

The government has made all arrangements to celebrate Andhra Pradesh's statehood day on Wednesday as a state festival. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will unfurl the national flag at the CM camp office at 10.15 am after receiving the salute from the police.

The Chief Minister will later leave for the convention center after paying tributes to Sri Potti Sriramulu. Meanwhile, Collectors and SPs will participate in the programs held in all the district centers. Cultural programs will be held to reflect the Telugu culture. Also, the state formation day will be celebrated at AP Bhavan in Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh Arya Vaishya Welfare and Development Corporation Chairman Kuppam Prasad appealed to all Arya Vaishyas in AP to pay tribute to the idols and portraits of Potti Sri Ramulu on the occasion of Andhra State Formation Day on Wednesday. Arya Vaishya Sanghas, Vasavi Clubs, members of Potti Sri Ramulu Sanstha, and other Arya Vaishya affiliated organisations stated on Tuesday to participate in these celebrations.