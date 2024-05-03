‘Satya’ set for a grand release on May 10

Under the banner of Sivam Media, producer Siva Mallala is set to unveil the emotional drama "Satya," directed by the talented Vaali Mohandas. Scheduled to hit screens on May 10, the film unfolds a poignant narrative centered around a son's selfless journey in a society that values giving back to every child. Starring Hamaresh and Prarthana Sandeep in leading roles, "Satya" promises to resonate deeply with audiences across Telugu states.

The film's first song, released by Think Music, has already garnered widespread praise for its emotional depth and resonant melodies, setting high expectations for the overall cinematic experience. With the Censor Board awarding the movie a 'U' certificate, "Satya" is poised to enchant viewers of all ages with its universal themes and heartfelt storytelling.

Expressing his excitement for the impending release, producer Siva Mallala shared, "We've spared no effort in bringing 'Satya' to fruition swiftly. We're geared up for a grand release across Telugu states on May 10, and we're confident that audiences will be moved by the film's powerful message."

Director Vaali Mohandas echoed Mallala's sentiments, expressing confidence in the film's ability to strike a chord with Telugu audiences and elevate his directorial career to new heights. With its compelling storyline, stellar cast, and soul-stirring music, "Satya" is poised to leave a lasting impression on viewers and establish itself as a must-watch film of the season.