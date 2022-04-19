AP state women's commission demands to expedite the Gurajala rape case

Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma directed the Railway police to immediately nab the culprits in the incident of rape of a woman at Gurjala railway halt and intensify the investigation into the case. To this end, she sent a letter to Vijayawada Railway SP on Monday. It is learned that Nadikudi Railway Police registered the case and against this backdrop, Padma spoke to CI Srinivasa Rao on phone and sought details of the incident.

Vasureddy inquiried about the health of the victim. He also asked the police department along with the railway police to set up special teams to nab the accused in the case and expedite the case.

The Department of Women and Child Welfare has been directed to look after the child with her until the victim's health gets better.