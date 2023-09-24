AP, Telangana to receive moderate rains for two days as low pressure area continues

Live
The Meteorological Department has said that the low-pressure area continues in the Bay of Bengal and predicted possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the next two days.
The Meteorological Department has said that the low-pressure area continues in the Bay of Bengal and predicted possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the next two days. It said that the widespread rains are accompanied by thunder and lightning.
The department has specifically mentioned that light to moderate rains are expected in certain districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, YSR, Annamayya, and Chittoor.
The impact of the low-pressure system has already resulted in heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh. Districts such as East Godavari, Kadapa, and Anantapur have experienced heavy rain. Areas like Kambala Pond, Central Jail, and Devichowk Gokavaram in Rajahmundry have been receiving incessant rain. Kadapa district has also witnessed heavy rainfall, particularly in Pendlimarri mandal.
The heavy flow of rain water has caused the traffic issues at the bend in the Tipparajupalle road, but villagers managed to rescue six people who were trapped there. Floodwaters have caused streams and bends on roads, and the Chitravati river has flooded due to rainfall in the upper areas. As a result, the Rayavaripalli temporary bridge has been washed away, and traffic between several villages has been disrupted, causing difficulties for the local residents.