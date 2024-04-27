Ad-free movies in theatres? A new viewing experience awaits cinema lovers

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing the cinema-viewing experience, PVR INOX has unveiled ad-free screenings in select luxury cinemas, responding to the evolving preferences of a time-conscious audience. The decision to eliminate pre-show commercials reflects a paradigm shift in the entertainment industry's approach towards accommodating viewer demands.

The initiative, spearheaded by Renaud Palliere, Chief of The Luxury Collection and Innovation at PVR INOX Limited, marks a departure from the traditional model of inundating audiences with advertisements before each screening. Recognizing the growing impatience among moviegoers towards prolonged pre-show segments, Palliere explained the rationale behind the transition to an ad-free format.

"We discovered that a specific audience set valued time more than anything else," Palliere revealed in an exclusive interview. "The pre-show segment or the advertisements run for 30 to 40 minutes, and we learnt that this audience figured that out. Not only did they figure it out, they also started arriving late for the movies to avoid the ads. They arrived close to the showtime."

The decision to offer ad-free screenings is driven by insights into changing audience behavior, with Palliere noting that the audience's inclination to arrive closer to showtime undermined the purpose of advertisements. In response to these shifting preferences, PVR INOX has opted to provide an enhanced cinematic experience by minimizing the pre-show duration and focusing on the core film presentation.

The ad-free experience is initially being rolled out in three major cities—Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru—in approximately 10 "ultra premium" Insignia and Director's Cut cinemas. Feedback from patrons has been overwhelmingly positive, affirming the appeal of a streamlined viewing experience devoid of commercial interruptions.

Under the new format, audiences can expect a condensed pre-show package comprising trailers and teasers of upcoming movies, reducing the overall duration to a mere 10 minutes. This streamlined approach not only caters to the preferences of time-conscious viewers but also ensures that theaters can maximize their revenue potential by accommodating additional screenings.

Despite the elimination of pre-show commercials, participating theaters have maintained revenue streams through strategic placements of LED installations and plasma screens in common areas such as lounges and galleries. These areas continue to serve as advertising platforms, facilitating a steady flow of revenue while preserving the ad-free ambiance within the screening halls.

Looking ahead, PVR INOX has outlined plans for a phased rollout of the ad-free experience, with a focus on scaling up within the premium segment. While the initiative is primarily targeted at discerning patrons who prioritize time efficiency, the multiplex chain remains committed to providing diverse offerings tailored to the varied preferences of its audience base.

In summary, the introduction of ad-free movie experiences by PVR INOX reflects a strategic response to evolving audience preferences, signaling a departure from conventional advertising practices towards a more streamlined and viewer-centric approach to cinema exhibition.