- Landslides, power outages reported as heavy rain soaks South Korea
- Bengal: Main accused in Chopra beating incident arrested
- N Korea condemns joint military exercise by S Korea, US & Japan
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple will be opened soon, Odisha CM reiterates
- Security forces launch operation in higher reaches of J&K's Gulmarg ski resort
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada Successfully Treats Advanced Ductal Carcinoma
- Wildfires in Turkey under control, arrests underway: Minister
- Devastating Storms Trigger Deadly Floods and Landslides Across Switzerland and Northern Italy
- Bangladesh passes 68 billion USD budget for next fiscal year
- Wolvaardt, Luus fightback as South Africa stretch one-off Test to final day against India
AP Transport Minister Announces Free Bus Scheme will be implemented from Visakhapatnam
In a recent announcement, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy revealed that the long-awaited free bus scheme will soon be launched in Visakhapatnam. The minister also mentioned plans to implement the scheme in other parts of the state and to engage in discussions with women about their transportation needs.
Minister Ramprasad Reddy expressed his disappointment in the previous government, particularly in their failure to fully integrate the RTC into the government.
He assured that there would be a thorough cleaning of the RTC without causing any inconvenience to the staff and employees. Additionally, the minister disclosed plans to introduce electric buses for a more sustainable and eco-friendly transportation system.
