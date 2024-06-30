AP Transport Minister Announces Free Bus Scheme will be implemented from Visakhapatnam

In a recent announcement, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy revealed that the long-awaited free bus scheme will soon be launched in Visakhapatnam. The minister also mentioned plans to implement the scheme in other parts of the state and to engage in discussions with women about their transportation needs.

Minister Ramprasad Reddy expressed his disappointment in the previous government, particularly in their failure to fully integrate the RTC into the government.

He assured that there would be a thorough cleaning of the RTC without causing any inconvenience to the staff and employees. Additionally, the minister disclosed plans to introduce electric buses for a more sustainable and eco-friendly transportation system.