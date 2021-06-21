AP weather update: Heavy rains forecasted in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in 48 hours

AP weather update: The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the next 48 hours in Andhra Pradesh. It said due to westerly winds due to southwest monsoon, moderate rains expected in north coast, south coast and Rayalaseema.



The southwest monsoon has also started moving again in the last 24 hours due to strong winds blowing from the west and southwest in the state. The monsoon, which will pass over Guna, Kanpur, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar, is likely to reach parts of southern Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh district and some parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours.



However, the meteorological department officials said the monsoon was not having much of an impact on the state and dry weather continues in most parts of the state. The farmers, who had high hopes for this, were confused by the latest situation and farm works have been delayed during the kharif season.

