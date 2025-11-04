AP will ink MoUs worth Rs. 9.8 lakh crore: Lokesh

Amaravati: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday announced that 410 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed at the CII Partnership Summit on November 14–15 in Visakhapatnam, unlocking Rs 9.8 lakh crore in investment commitments with a potential to generate 7.5 lakh jobs across the state.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Undavalli, Lokesh said the Summit will embody a three-way partnership between the people, the government, and corporates, aligning growth with opportunity and shared prosperity reminding that the summit was named a Partnership Summit and not an investors’ summit.

Terming the summit as a catalyst for inclusive growth, the IT Minister positioned the event as a curtain raiser to Andhra Pradesh’s mission of creating 20 lakh jobs and decentralising development across every region of the state. He emphasised that every investment is ultimately about empowering youth. He unveiled the tagline ‘Companies that choose speed, choose Andhra Pradesh’.

He further said: “This Summit is a partnership among our people, our government, and forward-looking corporates.

Every MoU is a commitment to the dreams of our youth. Choosing AP means choosing speed, trust, and opportunity grounded in Telugu pride and built for global leadership.”

The Minister said the upcoming summit will mark a new phase in the state’s industrial growth, bringing together 300 global industrial leaders from 45 countries, 72 international speakers, 48 business sessions, and 22 technical sessions. He noted that Andhra Pradesh has attracted Rs 10 lakh crore investments in the past 16 months, driven by “the speed of doing business, visionary leadership, and double-engine governance.” Major global corporations, including Google, ArcelorMittal, TCS, Cognizant, Premier Energy, and BPCL, have confirmed large-scale investments, with Google lining up the largest FDI investment in India’s history and ArcelorMittal pledging Rs 1.5 lakh crore. BPCL is set to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Nellore district, he pointed out. The Chief Minister and senior ministers are visiting several counties to meet top executives and government officials to showcase Andhra Pradesh’s development initiatives and invite global participation in the summit. The government has initiated comprehensive coordination across departments to ensure the success of the event, which is expected to reaffirm Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in India’s industrial and investment landscape.